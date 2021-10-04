Idaho State Football searching for answers after an 0-4 start to the season

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals are still seeking their first win of the season after a 48-17 blowout loss at Northern Arizona Saturday. ISU ranks last in the Big Sky in total defense, third to last in total offense and last in passing yards per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Head Coach Rob Phenicie said they have the right pieces. Now they just need the execution on game day.

"I think we have a good system on both sides of the ball," Phenicie said. "I have a list of things of what a great offense is and there's 10 items on there. And one of them is 'ranks high in statistics and scores a lot of points.' That's what a great offense is. And I'm not saying we don't have a great offense, no. We do have a great offense, but we need to be more productive."

Idaho State faces one of its toughest opponents this season in the undefeated UC Davis Aggies on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. inside Holt Arena.