Shelley falls, but stays in 4A poll, Rigby and West Side stay on top in latest football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There weren't many changes in this week's Idaho high school football media polls, but there were a couple of significant changes affecting teams in East Idaho.

The biggest change was in 4A, where Shelley fell after losing to previously winless Bonneville, but the Russets stayed in the poll, dropping only two spots from second to fourth. Idaho Falls fell out of the 5A poll after a loss to Rigby, but still received votes.

Speaking of Rigby, the Trojans keep hold of the top spot in 5A while West Side does the same in 2A.

Firth and North Fremont each hold onto second and third in 2A as well.