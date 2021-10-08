Idaho Falls completes incredible comeback for 38-34 win and first Emotion Bowl victory since 2013

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in eight years, the Ravsten Stadium goal posts are painted orange tonight as the Idaho Falls Tigers erased a 38-34 deficit to defeat the Skyline Grizzlies 38-34 in the 57th Emotion Bowl. The Tigers scored at the right times to take an early lead, stay in the game and complete the comeback.

Idaho Falls struck first on its second play of the game thanks to a Skyler Olsen pass down the seam to Colton Lyda. Tigers took a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

But the Grizzlies outscored the Tigers 34-7 to take a 34-17 advantage. That's when the Tigers roared back.

Idaho Falls scored 14 unanswered points. Then, in the final minute, Olsen fired a 35-yard strike to Hunter Miller in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown in a 38-34 victory.

Next up, 3-4 Skyline travels to Thunder Stadium to face Hillcrest while 6-1 Idaho Falls hosts Madison.