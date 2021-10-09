Bonneville wins Civil War for the first time since 2013, defeating Hillcrest 14-11

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After winning its first game in two years last week, the Bonneville Bees have won two games in a row and are victorious in the Civil War for the first time since 2013. Bonneville defeated Hillcrest 14-11 Friday night at Thunder Stadium.

The Knights scored first on a Jaxon Holden highlight reel touchdown in which he steamrolled a defender into the end zone.

The Bees trailed 11-7 at the half, but a second half touchdown propelled Bonneville to the Civil War victory 14-11.

Next up, 0-7 Hillcrest hosts Skyline while 2-5 Bonneville travels to Thunder Ridge.