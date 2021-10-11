Idaho State football looks to keep momentum going after first win of the season last Saturday

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State bengals are finally in the win column after upsetting No. 7 UC Davis 27-17 Saturday inside Holt Arena. ISU picked up its first win all-time against the Aggies as well.

Looking ahead to this weekend's matchup at Portland State, Head Coach Rob Phenicie said his team turned its attention to this week's game quickly.

"I started worrying about Portland State at about five o'clock on Saturday afternoon, and then once the game's over, you want to look at what you did wrong, what you did right and all that and get things corrected," Phenicie said. "I was here till 9:30 last night working on Portland State. So yeah, it's fun to enjoy the victories, but just like with defeats, you don't dwell on them and you move on and work."

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 3:00 p.m. MT at Portland State.