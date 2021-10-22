Blackfoot clinches 4A playoff spot with 31-6 victory over Bonneville

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are heading to the 4A state playoffs, and the Broncos clinched their spot with a big 31-6 victory over Bonneville. Blackfoot is one of two teams in the 4A High Country Conference to officially clinch a playoff spot.

The Bees got the early 6-0 lead, but the Broncos stormed back with a pair of touchdowns before halftime.

Blackfoot kept its foot on the pedal with 17 more unanswered points for the victory.

The Broncos are officially in the playoffs with the win. However, Bonneville likely misses out on an at-large bid based on MaxPreps rankings.