October 22, 2021 11:36 PM
Published 11:44 PM

Madison upsets previously undefeated Rigby to clinch 5A playoff spot

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats are heading to the playoffs, and they clinched their spot by upsetting the previously unbeaten Rigby Trojans with a 31-28 comeback victory. At one point, it was 28-7 Trojans, but the Bobcats roared back and pulled off the win.

Rigby got the early jump with two perfect drives. The first score came off of a Tiger Adolpho rush in which Adolpho just got across the goal line. The Trojans performed some trickery for the second score with a backwards pass from Adolpho to Coleman Lords, who sent it to Sam Kunz in the end zone for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

But after Rigby took the 28-7 advantage, Madison scored 24 unanswered points, and a 4th quarter field goal capped off the victory.

Madison controls its own destiny to clinch a playoff spot. Rigby had already locked up its spot, but will now share the district title with Madison and Highland.

