Shelley dominates Preston 36-13 to advance in 4A playoffs

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shelley Russets are back in the playoffs and here to stay for now thanks to a 36-13 win over Preston Friday night. After an early score by the Indians, the Russets stormed back for a big lead and a big win.

After an Emery Thorsen touchdown for Preston, Kaden Kidman put on a show to help Shelley take the lead and pull away. Kidman scored three touchdowns in the game to take advantage of a few Preston mistakes.

Shelley kept pulling away to score the 23-point victory.

Shelley now faces an extremely difficult task next week as the Russets take on top-seeded Sandpoint on the road in the quarterfinals next week.