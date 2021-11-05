Shelley puts Sandpoint on upset alert, but falls 21-14 to the Bulldogs

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shelley Russets left it all out on the field Friday night at Sandpoint, but couldn't quite pull off the upset as Sandpoint eliminated Shelley 21-14. The Russets got the early lead, but the Bulldogs stormed back to take the victory.

Shelley took a 14-0 lead in the first half thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from Caden Johnson, and that early advantage has the top-seeded Bulldogs on upset alert.

But with 21 unanswered points, Sandpoint took the victory to end the Russets season.

Thank you to our friends at KREM in Spokane for sending us photos and video from the game.