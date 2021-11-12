Blackfoot nearly upsets Sandpoint, but falls short 29-28 in overtime

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KIFI) - Win or lose, the Blackfoot Broncos left it all on the field Friday night at Sandpoint, but unfortunately, Blackfoot lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs in overtime 29-28. Sandpoint converted a two-point conversion in OT for the one-point win.

It was a tight game throughout, and Blackfoot scored back-to-back touchdowns to turns a 14-7 deficit into a late 21-14 lead.

But Sandpoint quickly tied the game in the final minute, and after Blackfoot scored a touchdown in OT, Sandpoint found the end zone for a TD and a two-point conversion to win the game.

Blackfoot's season comes to an end while Sandpoint will face the winner of Saturday's Skyline/Pocatello game in the 4A championship.