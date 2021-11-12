Rigby defeats Meridian 55-49 in a triple overtime thriller to reach its third straight Milk Bowl

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are heading back to the 5A championship, and Rigby made it back by winning a triple-overtime thriller Friday night at Meridian 55-49. This contest went back and forth all night until the Trojans got a huge stop on defense in triple overtime.

The Trojans and Warriors traded score for score throughout regulation, taking a 35-35 tie to overtime.

In overtime, each team scored six points in the first period and eight in the second overtime to force a third period. Rigby kept Meridian out of the end zone on all four downs to get the ball back needing just a score to win, a score they got for the victory.

Next up, Rigby takes on Highland in next week's 5A championship.