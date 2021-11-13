Butte County’s season ends against Oakley again in a 52-22 semifinal loss

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Butte County Pirates were looking for revenge Saturday afternoon against the Oakley Hornets, but the defending 1AD1 champions whizzed past Butte County 52-22 in the semifinals. The Hornets eliminated the Pirates in the semifinals for the second straight season.

Butte County looked good early, stopping the Hornets offense twice, then Boone Gamett blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead. But Oakley controlled the game from there.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets used some trickery with a toss on the return from Dace Jones to Bridger Duncan, who took it all the way back for the score. Oakley took the lead a short time later on a Payton Beck rushing touchdown, and pulled away for the 30-point victory.

Oakley will face Raft River next week in a rematch of last year's 1AD1 championship.