Firth returns to the 2A championship with a 12-8 win at North Fremont in the semis

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Firth Cougars are back in the 2A championship game thanks to a 12-8 victory in a defensive battle Saturday afternoon against North Fremont. The Huskies won 22-21 to take the Nuclear Conference three weeks ago, but the Cougars won the playoff matchup to reach the title game.

The Firth defense stood out from the get-go, stopping North Fremont twice on fourth down to force a turnover on downs.

On offense, Firth took the lead on its first possession when Gage Vasquez found Burton Park in the flat and Park dove across the goal line for the score.

Next up, Firth returns to the 2A title game for another crack at taking down undefeated West Side. In the first week of the season, West Side defeated Firth 26-20 in overtime.