Ian Hershey’s game-winning field goal sends Highland to the 5A state title game

EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) - For the second time in two weeks, Ian Hershey's heroics in the kicking game pay off for Highland, as his 41-yard field goal in the final seconds helped the Rams defeat Eagle 29-27 to return to the 5A state championship. It is Highland's 11th appearance in the state championship since 2000.

Highland got the scoring started with a 10 play, 80 yard opening drive capped off by a Jack Whitmer passing touchdown to Fischer Anderson. The Rams led 20-7 at one point, but eventually fell behind 21-20.

Then, Ian Hershey made two consecutive field goals, including a 52-yard kick to put Highland ahead 26-21. But after Eagle scored a touchdown to take a 27-26 lead, it was Hershey's time to shine again.

The Eagle field was wet and Hershey actually slipped and fell on a practice kick before a potential game-winning 41-yard attempt, and he nailed the field goal right down broadway to send Highland back to the state title game.

Next up, Highland takes on Rigby next week in the 5A state championship.