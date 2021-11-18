Sugar-Salem Girls Basketball wins season opener 59-44 against Marsh Valley

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers started their season on a high note Wednesday night with a 59-44 victory against District V foe Marsh Valley.

Sugar-Salem took an early advantage in the first quarter, thanks in part to a pair of fast break layups from Olivia Crapo.

The Diggers kept rolling as the game went on to pick up the 15-point victory.

Next up, Sugar-Salem hosts Preston Friday night at 7:00 p.m. while Marsh Valley takes on Bear Lake Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.