Rob Phenicie fired as Idaho State Football Head Coach after five seasons

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Just hours before kickoff in the Battle of the Domes Saturday, Idaho State announced Head Coach Rob Phenicie would be relieved of his duties following the game. The Bengals finished the season at 1-10 following the Bengals' loss to Idaho.

Phenicie compiled a 16-35 overall record in five seasons as head coach. Phenicie said, at the end of the day, the Bengals needed to win more games during his tenure.

"I know I had to be a better head coach," Phenicie said. "And the university, I think they need to move forward, and I can't be upset at the decision because bottom line is you got to win games, and when you don't do that, there's going to be a change at the top and that starts with me."

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.