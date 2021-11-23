Rigby Girls Basketball stays undefeated with 43-39 victory over Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are off to a great start in the 2021-22 season, as Rigby took down Bonneville 43-39 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0.

The Trojans trailed the Bees 21-17 at halftime, but came out scoring in the second half. Hadley Good scored a pair of baskets to tie the game and Rigby kept tacking on points.

Bonneville stopped the bleeding momentarily with an Ava Arfmann jumper, but in a tight battle, Rigby came out on top by four points.

Next up, Rigby travels to Highland next Tuesday while Bonneville heads to the Tiger Den to face Idaho Falls. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.