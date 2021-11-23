Tanner Conner makes All-Big Sky Second Team, four other Bengals receive conference honors

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Star wide receiver Tanner Conner is among five Idaho State Bengals who received All-Big Sky honors for their performances on the gridiron this season on Tuesday. Conner made the All-Big Sky second team.

Conner recorded 735 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns to cap off his storied Bengal career with 2,384 receiving yards, the seventh-most in school history.

Offensive lineman Terron Carey also made an All-Big Sky team, earning a spot on the third team.

Three other Bengals, tight end Jared Scott, defensive back Jayden Dawson and punter Kevin Ryan each received honorable mentions.