Blackfoot’s Eli Gregory commits to run cross country for Utah State

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - This year's Boys 4A individual cross country state champion is heading to Logan, as Blackfoot's Eli Gregory signed his national letter of intent Monday to run for Utah State. Gregory joins an Aggie program that finished third in this year's Mountain West Championships and made the NCAA Tournament.

Gregory said Utah State is a perfect fit.

"It's a place where I feel like I can better myself as an athlete as well as a student, it's a great college," Gregory said. "Overall, I love the coaches and the team. There's a lot of people coming here or going there from around our area, so it already feels like home to me."

