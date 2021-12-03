Idaho State loses Big Sky opener despite Tarik Cool’s 27 points

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals Men's Basketball squad returned to Reed Gym Thursday night, but lost its Big Sky opener to Portland State 63-55 despite an excellent 27-point performance from Tarik Cool.

The Vikings took the lead early thanks to some excellent play in the paint, dominating the Bengals inside.

The Bengals stayed with Portland State because of Cool's incredible game, but fell short in an eight-point loss.

Next up, the Bengals are back at Reed Gym Saturday night when they host Northern Arizona at 6:00 p.m.