Bonneville Girls Basketball wins for Ava Arfmann 51-48 over Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees edged out the Skyline Grizzlies 51-48 Wednesday night, winning for their teammate Ava Arfmann, who was seriously injured in a recent car accident.

Before the game, Skyline presented Bonneville with balloons and flowers for Ava. Students, fans and coaches wore blue, Ava's favorite color, to honor her at the game.

We wish the best to Ava and her family and hope for a speedy recovery.