Hillcrest Boys Basketball scores big 68-59 victory over Madison

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - After going 1-2 in Utah last weekend, the Hillcrest Knights are off to a hot start in Idaho, taking down the Madison Bobcats Thursday night 68-59 on home court.

In front of a raucous atmosphere, both teams shot lights out in the first quarter, trading basket for basket in a tight period.

It was a back-and-forth contest all night, and it was the Knights that took the lead and pulled ahead for a nine-point victory.

Next up, Hillcrest travels to Rigby Saturday night while Madison hosts Skyline. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in both games.