Hillcrest Girls Basketball takes down Bonneville on the road 55-50

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights are back in the win column thanks to a 55-50 victory on the road against the Bonneville Bees Friday night.

This matchup was tight throughout, as Hillcrest led by two at halftime. The Bees stung back with a pair of baskets early in the second half, but Nyah Lugo and the Knights responded with a three to retake the lead.

Hillcrest held on for the five-point victory in an early-season High Country battle.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Blackfoot Tuesday night while Bonneville takes on Highland. Tipoff for both games is at 7:30 p.m.