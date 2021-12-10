Idaho Falls Boys Basketball takes down Skyline 60-48

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers are 2-0 in the 2021-22 school year against the Skyline Grizzlies following a 60-48 victory Thursday night at Skyline.

The Tigers dominated in the first half, leading 29-17 at the break. Idaho Falls' Marvin Smith led all scorers with 16 points.

Idaho Falls held on for the 12-point victory for its first win of the season.

Next up, Idaho Falls hosts Blackfoot Saturday night while Skyline travels to Madison. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.