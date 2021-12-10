Shelley Boys Basketball wins low-scoring affair against Minico 28-25

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shelley Russets are off to a hot start in the 2021-22 season, as Shelley improved to 4-0 with a low-scoring win against the Minico Spartans Friday night 28-25.

The defensive contest started as such with neither team able to hit a shot in their first few possessions. But then, the Russets and Spartans traded threes to get some points on the board.

The game remained tight and Shelley pulled out the three-point victory.

Next up, Shelley hosts Skyline in its High Country Conference Opener Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.