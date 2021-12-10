Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
December 10, 2021 11:25 PM
Published 11:28 PM

Shelley Boys Basketball wins low-scoring affair against Minico 28-25

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shelley Russets are off to a hot start in the 2021-22 season, as Shelley improved to 4-0 with a low-scoring win against the Minico Spartans Friday night 28-25.

The defensive contest started as such with neither team able to hit a shot in their first few possessions. But then, the Russets and Spartans traded threes to get some points on the board.

The game remained tight and Shelley pulled out the three-point victory.

Next up, Shelley hosts Skyline in its High Country Conference Opener Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content