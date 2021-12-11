Snake River Boys Basketball edges out Buhl 61-56 to stay unbeaten at 5-0

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers remain undefeated so far this season following a 61-56 Saturday afternoon victory against the Buhl Indians.

It was a tight contest throughout, and the Panthers hit threes from beyond the arc to pull ahead 31-25 at the halftime break.

Snake River held on to the advantage for the five-point victory.

Next up, Snake River travels to Sugar-Salem for a 4:30 p.m. contest Tuesday afternoon.