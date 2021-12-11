Watersprings Boys Basketball improves to 4-0 with a blowout victory against Mackay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Watersprings Warriors' red-hot start to their 2021-22 campaign continued Saturday afternoon in a dominating 85-23 victory over the Mackay Miners.

The Warriors sprung out to a big lead early thanks to a relentless defense that forced steal after steal, each of which led to a bucket.

Watersprings kept up the pressure and continued scoring for the 62-point victory.

Next up, Watersprings travels to Grace Lutheran Tuesday night while Mackay hosts Challis Wednesday night. Both games tipoff at 7:00 p.m.