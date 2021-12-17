Thunder Ridge takes down Highland with a thrilling 60-59 victory to get back in the win column

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a back-and-forth contest all night in the Thunderdome, and the Thunder Ridge Titans pulled out a one-point victory over the Highland Rams 60-59.

Each team traded score for score early on with a Thunder Ridge layup answered by a Highland three-pointer, and vice versa.

That was the case all night, and it was the Titans that came out on top.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Corner Canyon Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. while Highland is off until the Rams face Rocky Mountain Dec. 28th.