Ririe pulls away in the second half for a 68-50 victory over American Falls

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ririe Bulldogs continued their hot start to the season Saturday night, taking down the American Falls Beavers on home court 68-50.

The Beavers got the early 7-2 advantage, but the Bulldogs didn't let the game get far out of reach, responding with a three-pointer and a highlight-reel block.

Ririe took the lead in the first half and extended it in the second half for the 18-point victory.

Next up, Ririe is off until 2022, and the Bulldogs host South Fremont Jan. 5th, while American Falls takes on West Jefferson Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.