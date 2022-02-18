Burley Girls Basketball advances to state title game thanks to Whiting’s 29 points

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Amari Whiting and the Burley Bobcats are heading to the 4A State Championship thanks to a 49-36 win in the semifinals Friday against Preston.

Whiting, and Oregon commit, scored 29 points in another amazing performance.

Whiting helped Burley take the lead and pull away for a 13-point victory.

Next up, Burley faces Skyline in the 4A State Championship Saturday at 6:00 p.m. while Preston battles Blackfoot at 12:00 p.m. in the third-place game.