Grace Lutheran Boys Basketball edges out Mackay 48-46 to avoid elimination

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Friday night thriller at Hillcrest, the Grace Lutheran Royals wins a close one against the Mackay Miners 48-46 in an elimination contest.

Each team showed urgency early, with Mackay's Koden Krosch and Grace Lutheran's Gavin Spencer each scoring multiple baskets in the first quarter.

In the back-and-forth affair, the Royals picked up the two-point victory.

Next up, Grace Lutheran battles Watersprings Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. in another elimination game.