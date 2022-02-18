Skyline Girls Basketball upsets Blackfoot, advances to first state title game

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - The fifth time is the charm for the Skyline Grizzlies, as the Grizz upset Blackfoot in their fifth meeting of the season, ending the Broncos campaign for an undefeated season and advancing to their first state title game.

Blackfoot missed a last-second shot and Skyline ended the Broncos' 29-game win streak with the thrilling 50-48 victory.

Sienna Taylor and Shay Shippen each scored 14 points for Skyline in the victory.

Next up, Skyline battles Burley in the 4A State Championship Saturday at 6:00 p.m. while Blackfoot takes on Burley in the third-place game at 12:00 p.m.