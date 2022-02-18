Watersprings Boys Basketball avoids elimination 68-34 win against Sho-Ban

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Watersprings Warriors picked up a dominating victory Friday night at Hillcrest High School with a 68-34 win against the Sho-Ban Chiefs to avoid elimination.

In the game's first possessions, Watersprings' Daniel Canfield and Sho-Ban's Leo Bear, Jr. traded baskets for each side.

But the Warriors took the lead soon after and pulled away for the 34-point victory.

Next up, Watersprings faces Grace Lutheran in another elimination game Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.