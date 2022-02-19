Burley Girls Basketball wins 4A state title, Skyline finishes as state runner-up

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Burley Bobcats are state champions for the first time since 2018 thanks to a dominating 58-43 victory in the 4A State Title Game against the Skyline Grizzlies.

Burley's Amari Whiting dropped 24 more points in another great game for her to set the 4A tournament scoring record with 89 points.

Despite the loss, Skyline's Shay Shippen had a monster performance with 25 points.

Burley wins the state title on the strength of an incredible tournament from Whiting while Skyline finishes its hard fought tournament run as the state runner-up.