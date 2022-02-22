Marsh Valley Boys Basketball goes back-to-back in districts

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - The defending 3A state champion Marsh Valley Eagles are heading back to the state tournament, as the Eagles went back-to-back in districts Monday night, taking down the Snake River Panthers 43-24.

It was a close game for most of the first quarter, but once Snake River took a 9-7 lead, Marsh took control, going on a 20-0 run to close out the first half.

The Eagles held the big lead to win back-to-back district titles, returning to states to defend their title.

Snake River can still join Marsh Valley at states, as the Panthers now head to Thursday's regional play-in at Shelley High School against the Teton Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.