Sugar-Salem Boys Basketball wins district title against Teton 60-34

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers are going back to the state tournament thanks to a dominating 60-34 victory over Teton in the 3A District 6 Championship.

The Diggers got rolling with a pair of threes on their first two possessions, and they never surrendered the lead.

Sugar-Salem pulled away for the 26-point win, and the 2019 3A State Champions are back in the state tournament.

Teton can still make the state tournament too, as the Timberwolves now head to Thursday's regional play-in at Shelley High School against Snake River. Tipoff in that one is set for 7:00 p.m.