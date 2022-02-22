Sugar-Salem raises a pair of championship banners from girls basketball and cheer

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers keep winning championships! Tuesday, Sugar-Salem raised two more state title banners for its girls basketball and cheer teams.

They are the fourth and fifth state championships the Diggers have won just in this academic year.

It is Sugar-Salem's first girls basketball state title since 2019, and the seventh in program history, the most for a 3A school.

Plus, the cheer squad won back-to-back state titles this year. Congrats to both squads!