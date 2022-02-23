Firth Boys Basketball holds off Ririe to earn a berth to the state tournament

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Firth Cougars are heading to the 2A state tournament thanks to a great road victory Tuesday night against the Ririe Bulldogs 52-47.

The Cougars held a 22-18 lead at halftime, and Firth used an early third quarter run to extend the lead.

Firth held the lead late to take down Ririe by five points and earn a berth to the state tournament.

Next up, Firth battles North Fremont Thursday night as the two teams vie for a nuclear conference championship.