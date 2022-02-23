Hillcrest Boys Basketball wins district title, advances to the state tournament

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest's 21st straight victory was a big win Wednesday night, as the Knights took down he Blackfoot Broncos 65-40 in the 4A District 6 championship to win the district and advance to the state tournament.

Hillcrest held the lead for nearly the entire game following a three-pointer from Cooper Kesler that got the Knights on the board. He scored 10 of the Knights' 13 points in the first quarter.

From there, Hillcrest kept pulling away, eventually winning by 25 points to take the district title.

Next up, Hillcrest is on to next week's state tournament while Blackfoot can still earn a berth in Saturday's state play-in game at Burley High School.