Madison Boys Basketball tops Rigby in overtime to win district title

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats are heading back to the state tournament, as the Bobcats won a thriller in overtime 68-63 Tuesday night against the Rigby Trojans in the 5A District 5-6 championship.

The Bobcats and the Trojans traded basket for basket early, and that them continued throughout the contest.

But Madison got the edge in overtime and held the lead for the five-point win.

Next up, Madison is on to states while Rigby can join the Bobcats as the Trojans battle Highland Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. for a state tournament berth.