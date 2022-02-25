Grace Boys Basketball dominates Butte County to win 1AD1 District 5-6 Title

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Grace Grizzlies are heading to the state tournament thanks to an excellent performance in a 58-37 1AD1 district title winning game against the Butte County Pirates.

Grace held a close lead through the first quarter, then pulled away with the help of great performances from players like Ty Gilbert.

The Grizzlies kept extending the lead, eventually winning by 21.

Next up, Grace begins its state tournament run on Thursday.