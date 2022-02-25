Rigby Boys Basketball downs Highland to punch its ticket to states

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are heading back to the state tournament following a Thursday night home court victory against the Highland Rams to earn the final 5A District 5-6 berth to states.

Rigby got the scoring started right away with lay-ins from Karson Barber and Coleman Lords to take the early lead.

The Trojans kept pulling away, taking down the Rams 60-40 to earn a state berth.

Rigby joins Madison as local teams heading west next week for the 5A state tournament.