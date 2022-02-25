Rockland Boys Basketball runs away from North Gem to win 1AD2 District 5-6 Title

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rockland Bulldogs are heading to the state tournament thanks to a dominating 66-42 victory over the North Gem Cowboys in the 1AD2 District 5-6 Championship.

The Bulldogs led by six at the end of the first quarter, then pulled away in the second quarter, due in part to a pair of fast break baskets from Wes Matthews and Brigham Permann.

Rockland kept pulling away to win the district title by 24 points.

Next up, Rockland is heading to states while North Gem faces Watersprings Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. for the final state berth in the district.