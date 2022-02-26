Local wrestlers win multiple state titles in the wrestling state tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple local wrestlers, including Blackfoot's Mack Mauger, Teton's Max Atchley and Highland's Eli Anderton won a state championship Saturday at Holt Arena.

In team competition, South Fremont won the 3A team state championship and Ririe took the 2A team state championship by just one point over New Plymouth.

