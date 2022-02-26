Snake River Boys Basketball defeats Filer to earn a 3A berth to states

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers are heading to the 3A state tournament after taking down the Filer Wildcats 50-37 Saturday afternoon in a state play-in game.

The Panthers took the lead early on a pair of baskets from Conner Fitzgerald and Kooper Keller.

Snake River held the lead throughout for a 13-point win and a berth to states.

Next up, Snake River will be the #3 seed in next week's 3A state tournament.