Snake River Boys Basketball defeats Filer to earn a 3A berth to states
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers are heading to the 3A state tournament after taking down the Filer Wildcats 50-37 Saturday afternoon in a state play-in game.
The Panthers took the lead early on a pair of baskets from Conner Fitzgerald and Kooper Keller.
Snake River held the lead throughout for a 13-point win and a berth to states.
Next up, Snake River will be the #3 seed in next week's 3A state tournament.
