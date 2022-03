IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline cheerleader Haileigh Bertram signed her national letter of intent Tuesday to cheer collegiately at Western Colorado.

Western Colorado is one of the best Division II cheer programs in the country and Bertram is the first Skyline cheerleader since 2016 to sign an NLI to compete collegiately.

Congratulations to Haileigh and her family, and good luck at Western Colorado!