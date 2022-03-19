Pocatello Baseball sweeps Bonneville in a doubleheader 15-6 and 13-10

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The bats were alive at Halliwell Park on Saturday, especially for the Pocatello Thunder, who scored 28 total runs across two games to sweep the Bonneville Bees in a doubleheader 15-6 and 13-10.

Bonneville started the scoring in game one with a run in each of the first two innings, but Pocatello struck back hard in the bottom of the second. The Thunder put up a crooked number with six runs scored in the inning, including three on a bases-clearing triple by Kaden Knowles.

That helped propel Pocatello to a 15-6 game one victory.

Game two featured offense from both sides, with each team scoring a double digit amount of runs. But the Thunder edged out the Bees in game two thanks in part to a monster game from McCade Evans. He went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Pocatello took game two for the doubleheader sweep 13-10.

Next up, Pocatello hosts Twin Falls at Halliwell Park Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. while Bonneville heads to the Buck's Bags Tournament beginning on Thursday.