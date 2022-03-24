Snake River Baseball takes control and dominates Teton in 16-0 victory

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers got back above .500 early in the season Thursday with an emphatic win over Teton in a mercy rule victory over the Timberwolves 16-0.

The Panthers took control from the get-go, scoring seven runs in the first inning, a crooked number capped off by a Cayson Fisher inside-the-park three-run home run down the right field line. He went 2-4 in the game.

Snake River scored four runs in each of the net two innings, then kept Teton off the scoreboard to clinch the victory after four and a half innings.

Next up, Snake River hosts Soda Springs Friday at 4:00 p.m. while Teton takes on Filer next Friday, April 1st at 12:15 p.m.