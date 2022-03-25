Snake River Baseball dominates again, takes down Soda Springs 9-2

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Early inning offense catapulted the Snake River Panthers to another win Friday afternoon, as Snake River took down the Soda Springs Cardinals 9-2.

The Panthers scored seven runs in the first three innings, including a two-run inside-the-park home run by Nate Goodwin to get Snake River on the board.

From there, the Panthers added a pair of runs and kept Soda Springs out of reach to score the seven-run victory.

Next up, the two teams will face off again Tuesday afternoon in Soda Springs at 4:00 p.m.