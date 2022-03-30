Rockland basketball teams and community commemorate state championships

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rockland community and both Bulldog basketball squads gathered at Rockland High School Wednesday night to celebrate an incredible championship, both the boys and girls teams winning a state championship.

It was the first state title for the boys team and the second for the girls team in school history.

Rockland is the 13th school in state history to win a state championship in both boys and girls basketball in the same season at any level, but the Bulldogs made even more history as the first 1AD2 school to accomplish that feat.